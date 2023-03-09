What’s coming at the library

Coloring Crew: Mondays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy coloring, conversation and company with a coloring club for adults. No registration required. Library conference room on the second floor.

AARP Presents: Downsizing and Decluttering: You spend a lifetime accumulating treasures, trinkets and memories. All that “stuff” can make downsizing feel nearly impossible. Learn how to downsize and declutter with Patty Loud, a member of the AARP New Jersey and AARP National Speakers Bureaus. The online presentation will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9. You will receive a link through your email shortly before the presentation begins. This webinar is brought to you by the AARP NJ Speakers Bureau. Register at www.wmtl.org/events.

Carnaby Street Duo: Experience the British Invasion with Carnaby Street Duo, a band that celebrates the music of the 1960s. Singers and musicians Chris Roselle and Pete Bremy breathe new life into the music that defined a generation. The performance will feature music by the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Who, the Kinks, the Bee Gees, the Moody Blues, the Hollies, the Dave Clark Five, Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, the Monkees and the Byrds. Also included are several one-hit wonders of the era. The performance will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events.

Gentle Yoga with Michelle: Are you seeking a less intense, non-strenuous and quieter form of yoga that focuses on revitalizing the body, relaxing the mind and reducing stress from within? Join a Gentle Yoga class with Michelle Brook, a 200-hour Registered Yoga Teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy. The next three Gentle Yoga classes meet from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, March 1, 15 and 29 on the second floor. You can participate in-person or online. Registration is required for both. Please register and complete the required waiver form at www.wmtl.org/events

Pages YA Book Club: Introducing a teen book club for grades 9-12. Every other month, we’ll get together to discuss a popular young adult title. This month we will be discussing “Unwind” by Neal Shusterman. The snack will be brownies. The first meeting will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23 in the conference room on the second floor. Pages is an in-person club, but you do have the option to participate online. All registrants will be emailed a link one day before we are scheduled to meet. Register at www.wmtl.org/events to receive a copy of the book.