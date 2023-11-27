What’s coming up at the library

• Free Poetry Circle: Monthly poetry circle with facilitator Susan Lembo Balik. Prompts are used for generative writing sessions. Participants have the option to share what they’ve written and/or offer feedback. The sessions are designed to encourage, inspire and lead to new work. No previous experience necessary. The workshop will be Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the second-floor conference room. Limited to 20 adults. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Song of the Season Piano Concert: Vocalist Jane Stuart and company return with a festive concert including songs for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. Singing along encouraged. The concert is sponsored by the Friends of the West Milford Township Library. It will be Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. in the gallery on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Join the Coloring Crew: Every Monday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for adults in the second-floor conference room. Coloring, conversation and company. No registration required.

• Christmas Lights of New York City: Join licensed NYC tour guide Mario Medici on a virtual journey through Midtown. The photo slide lecture will begin at 59th and Lexington and go through the streets of viewing the holiday lights and window decorations. The program will be Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Gentle Yoga with Michelle: Non-strenuous, quieter form of yoga that focuses on revitalizing the body, relaxing the mind and reducing stress from within. Michelle Brook is a 200-hour Registered Yoga Teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy. Classes meet Wednesdays, Dec. 6 and 20 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Participate in person or online. Registration required for both. Please register and complete the required waiver form online at www.wmtl.org/events

• Jersey Jubilation Handbell Choir: Holiday concert by an advanced level community handbell ensemble based in Ridgewood under the direction of Christine Braden. Open to families. The concert will be Sunday, Dec. 10 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Anime Club for Teens: Each month, we watch anime and discuss our favorite manga. Snacks will be provided. This month, we’ll be watching “One Piece” episodes 1-2. Anime Club is recommended for ages 12-18. The meeting is Thursday, Dec. 16 at 3:45 p.m. in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events