What’s coming up at the library

• Poetry Circle: Monthly poetry circle with facilitator Susan Lembo Balik from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20 in the conference room on the second floor. Prompts are used for these generative writing sessions and participants have the option to share what they’ve written and/or offer feedback. The sessions are designed to encourage, inspire and lead to new work. No experience is necessary. Limited to 20 adults. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Step into Nature: A Beginner’s Guide to Hiking: A program on the basics of hiking, such as what to wear and bring, local hiking locations, and sample starter hikes. Hikers old or new, non-hikers, and local historians will find something of interest in this slide presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Concert with Ellen LaFurn: Singer Ellen LaFurn and company will play jazz music featuring swingin’ songs from the 1920s through 1960s. She will be accompanied by a bassist and a pianist in the concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28 in the gallery on the second floor. The concert is sponsored by the Friends of the West Milford Township Library. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Journeys Book Club: New adult book group for people who enjoy reading books of all genres and special-interest areas of fiction and nonfiction. This month’s mystery selection is “The Word is Murder” by Anthony Horowitz. The club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2 in the conference room. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Join the Coloring Crew: Mondays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy coloring, conversation and company with the library’s coloring club for adults. No registration required; just drop in to the second-floor conference room.