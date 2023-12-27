What’s coming up at the library

• Gentle Yoga with Michelle: Michelle Brook, a 200-hour registered yoga teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy, teaches a less intense, non-strenuous and quieter form of yoga that focuses on revitalizing the body, relaxing the mind and reducing stress from within. The class meets from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 3 and 17 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. Registration required. Please register and complete the required waiver form online at www.wmtl.org/events

• Join the Coloring Crew: Mondays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy coloring, conversation and company with the library’s coloring club for adults. No registration required; just drop in to the second-floor conference room.

• The Sunshine Series on Health and Wellbeing: How Food Becomes Medicine: Join John Malatras for another talk on the challenges of getting and staying healthy. This discussion will focus on how food can become medicine. He will give advice on easy ways to add health and vitality to our lives through the food we consume. Malatras and his wife, Sally, founded and operated Harvest Moon Health until their retirement in 2018. Personal consultations after the talk are encouraged. For this session, please bring any dietary supplements that you may have questions about or items that you want evaluated for nutritional quality. The talk will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. This series does not claim to offer medical advice. Consult a licensed doctor for medical issues. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• A Stroll Through the Met’s Egyptian Art: Mike Norris will give a virtual tour through the famous Egyptian Wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Discover Ancient Egyptian culture and art through sculpture, jewelry, mummies and buildings. The presentation is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Anime Club for Teens: Each month, we come together to watch anime and discuss our favorite manga. Snacks will be provided. This month, we’ll be watching “Hunter x Hunter” episodes 1-2. Anime Club is recommended for ages 12-18. The meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events