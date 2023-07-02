What’s coming up at the library

• Bridge Builder in Petticoats: Emily Warren Roebling and the Brooklyn Bridge: Carol Simon Levin impersonates Emily Warren Roebling to tell the story of the woman who helped manage the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge, considered one of the most amazing technological achievements of its time. Later she helped design the family mansion in Trenton, studied law, organized relief for returning troops from the Spanish American War, attended the coronation of the Tsar of Russia and even took tea with Queen Victoria. Levin is a youth srvices librarian at the Bridgewater branch of the Somerset County Library and an experienced storyteller. The program will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• The History of Sandy Hook: Licensed tour guide Mario Medici will talk about how the small barrier spit land played a significant role in the protection of New York Harbor from its discovery by Henry Hudson through the Cold War era. The slide presentation uses photos, World War II-era music and videos will bring to make you feel as if you are there. The program will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Gentle Yoga with Michelle: Michelle Brook, a 200-hour registered yoga teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy, offers a quieter form of yoga that focuses on revitalizing the body, relaxing the mind and reducing stress from within. The next class meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. You can participate in person or online. Registration is required for both. Please register and complete the required waiver form by visiting www.wmtl.org/events

• Poetry Workshop Series: Writing Down Your Stories: A series of generative poetry workshops begins Saturday, July 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The group will write and share the work generated in the workshop and, time permitting, share other work. The workshop will take place in the conference foom on the second floor of the library. Registration limited to 20 adults. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• The Sunshine Series on Health and Well-being: How to Avoid Becoming a Medical Statistic: Join John Malatras for his second talk in a series of interactive, free-flowing discussions on the challenges of getting and staying healthy. The focus is on medicines from the earth, such as herbs, probiotics and medicinal mushrooms; along with the roles that stress, exercise, the mind-body connection and nutrition play in personal health. Malatras and his wife, Sally, founded and operated Harvest Moon Health until their retirement in 2018. The series is called the “Sunshine Series on Health and Well-being” in honor of Sally, who recently passed away. The talk is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. This series does not claim to offer medical advice; consult a licensed doctor for medical issues. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Join the Coloring Crew: Mondays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy coloring, conversation and company with the library’s coloring club for adults. No registration required; just drop in to the second-floor conference room.