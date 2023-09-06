What’s coming up at the library

• Join the Coloring Crew: Mondays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy coloring, conversation and company with the coloring club for adults. No registration required; just drop in to the second-floor conference room.

• Anime Club for Teens: Each month, we come together to watch anime and discuss our favorite manga. Snacks will be provided. This month, we’ll be watching “Snow White with the Red Hair” episodes 1-2. Anime Club is recommended for ages 12-18 only. The meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• The Sunshine Series on Health and Wellbeing: Power Foods for All Ages: Join John Malatras for another talk on the challenges of getting and staying healthy in today’s world. The discussion will focus on the foods and herbs needed for healthy growth, learning and performance, a healthy immune response, and positive emotions. Malatras and his wife, Sally, founded and operated Harvest Moon Health until their retirement in 2018. The series is called the “Sunshine Series on Health and Wellbeing” in honor of Sally, who recently passed away. For this session, bring any dietary supplements you may have questions about or items you want evaluated for nutritional quality. The talk is from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. The series does not claim to offer medical advice. Consult a licensed doctor for medical issues. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Andrew Carnegie - From Steel to the Building of Libraries: During his lifetime, Andrew Carnegie established more 2,500 libraries around the world. Many of these still exist. Join Rick Feingold as he traces Carnegie’s life from his beginnings as a poor immigrant to his later success as millionaire and philanthropist. The Carnegie Steelworks, in Homestead, Pa., employed men producing steel under primitive industrial working conditions. This program will feature the 1892 strike at Homestead, which pitted the Pinkerton Detective Agency against the steelworkers and ended with 10 deaths. The program will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Gentle Yoga with Michelle: Join a class with Michelle Brook, a 200-hour registered yoga teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 from in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. You can participate in person or online. Registration is required for both. Register and complete the required waiver form by visiting www.wmtl.org/events

• Free Poetry Circle: The monthly poetry circle is run by Susan Lembo Balik. Prompts are used for writing sessions and participants have the option to share what they’ve written and/or offer feedback. The sessions are designed to encourage, inspire and lead to new work. No previous experience is necessary. The workshop will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 in the second-floor conference room. Limited to 20 adults. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Latin Festival with Richard Stillman: Join actor, musician and storyteller Richard Stillman for a one-man Latin Festival. His performance includes Latin music on guitar, Puerto Rican Cuatro and Peruvian panpipes. The show also will feature Flamenco dancing, a Mexican hat dance and a rope dance. It is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events