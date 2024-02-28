What’s coming up at the library

• Join the Coloring Crew: Mondays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy coloring, conversation and company with the library’s coloring club for adults. No registration required; just drop in to the second-floor conference room.

• The Irish Balladeer with Richard Stillman: Richard Stillman returns with a celebration of the Emerald Isle. His eclectic performance consists of traditional Irish storytelling, music and step dancing using bagpipes, mandolin, banjo, guitar, concertina and penny whistle. The performance will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Gentle Yoga with Michelle: Michelle Brook, a 200-hour registered yoga teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy, teaches a less intense, non-strenuous and quieter form of yoga that focuses on revitalizing the body, relaxing the mind and reducing stress from within. The class meets from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. Registration required. Please register and complete the required waiver form online at www.wmtl.org/events

• Eclipse Event: Are You Prepared?: Join NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Michael Greene for a presentation about the total solar eclipse occurring April 8. He will discuss the various types of eclipses, the history of solar eclipse observations and what to expect on April 8. Participants will learn how eclipses occur and where, when and how to safely observe the eclipse. Free eclipse viewing glasses will be handed out during the presentation. It will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Free Poetry Circle: Monthly poetry circle with facilitator Susan Lembo Balik. Prompts are used for generative writing sessions and participants have the option to share what they’ve written and/or offer feedback. The sessions are designed to encourage, inspire and lead to new work. No previous experience is necessary. The workshop will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23 in the Conference Room on the second floor. Limited to 20 adults. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• The Shire Rats: Described as “Celtic music with a bluegrass twist,” the Shire Rats is the passion project of Nick Conte and Bobby Baxmeyer. With a deep love for the traditions of American mountain music and the folk tradition of Ireland, England and Scotland, the musicians blend the two styles into one sound. Both are multi-instrumentalists and vocalists. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events