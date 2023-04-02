What’s coming up at the library

• Join the Coloring Crew: Mondays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy coloring, conversation and company with the library’s coloring club for adults. No registration required; just drop in to the second-floor conference room.

• Financial Literacy Series: Money Management: Cindy LeMay returns with another workshop on financial literacy at 4 p.m. Monday, April 4 in Rooms 6 and 7 on the second floor. To be financially literate is to know how to manage your money. This means learning how to pay your bills, how to save money and how to create a personalized budget. The Financial Literary Series is sponsored by the West Milford branch of Columbia Bank. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• George Washington, New Jersey, and the Revolutionary War: How important was New Jersey during the American Revolution? Answer: Very. New Jersey was located at the near center of the 13 colonies. It also was nestled between New York City and Philadelphia, two cities of immense strategic importance. Because of this, New Jersey earned the nickname “the Crossroads of the American Revolution.” More battles were fought in New Jersey than any other state. Join historian Joel Farkas as he peels back the centuries to relive New Jersey’s past and George Washington’s pivotal role in its Revolutionary history. The program will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• The Miracle Mets of 1969: BCC professor Rick Feingold returns with one of the most inspirational stories in baseball. Share memories of the 1960s Mets from their 1962 humble beginnings as the worst team in baseball to their triumphant 1969 season as World Champions. Featured are managers Casey Stengel and Gil Hodges, Hall of Famer Tom “Terrific” Seaver, World Series MVP Donn Clendenon, and fan favorite Tug McGraw. Includes Mets highlight video. The program will take place from 6 tp 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Jazz Loves Broadway: Join singer Jane Stuart and her trio of musicians for an afternoon of Broadway showtunes spiced up with a jazz flair. The concert will feature songs from “Oklahoma!,” “Oliver!,” “My Fair Lady,” “Peter Pan” and many others. The performance will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 in the lobby on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Financial Literacy Series: Consumer Lending: Cindy LeMay returns with another workshop about different ways to use a consumer loan, basics of borrowing money and what lending looks like. The workshop will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, April 17 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Gentle Yoga with Michelle: Are you seeking a less intense, non-strenuous and quieter form of yoga that focuses on revitalizing the body, relaxing the mind and reducing stress from within? Join a class with Michelle Brook, a 200-hour Registered Yoga Teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy. The next class meets from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Participate in person or online. Registration is required for both. Please register and complete the required waiver form at www.wmtl.org/events

• Jazz, An American Art: Join musician and lecturer Barry Wiesenfeld as he dives into the history of jazz. With origins in the Deep South, it eventually blanketed the nation, then expanded abroad, evolving in fascinating fashion along the way. This lecture covers the history, styles and some major contributors to jazz. We’ll talk about the components common to all eras as well as those unique to a particular style. And we’ll compare the similar elements found in both jazz and classical music, gain a deeper understanding of what makes jazz tick, and listen to many examples. The program will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Financial Literacy Series: Entrepreneurship: Cindy LeMay returns with another workshop about different business structures, business accounts and required documentation, and how to write your own business plan. The workshop will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, May 1 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. Register at www.wmtl.org/events