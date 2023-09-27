What’s coming up at the library

• Join the Coloring Crew: Mondays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy coloring, conversation and company with the coloring club for adults. No registration required; just drop in to the second-floor conference room.

• Gentle Yoga with Michelle: Michelle Brook, a 200-hour registered yoga teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy, teaches a non-strenuous, quieter form of yoga that focuses on revitalizing the body, relaxing the mind and reducing stress from within. Classes meet from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 4 and 18 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. You can participate in person or online. Registration is required for both. Please register and complete the required waiver form at www.wmtl.org/events

• Creating with Clay: Jack-O’-Lantern for Teens: Lisa Hartensveld, founder of Creating with Clay, returns with a festive new design. Celebrate autumn by making a mini jack-o’-lantern. The clay and paint is non-toxic, and no kiln or pottery wheel is needed. All supplies will be provided, including the tea light for the eyes. This is a teen program only. Recommended ages are 12-18. It will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Murder Mystery Party: Midnight at the Masquerade: Murder Mystery Co. will host an evening of fun, food and murder. Guests are encouraged to dress up. The hosts will provide accessories and hats. Dinner will be provided; the menu has yet to be determined. The first half-hour, starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, will be a meet-and-greet. The two hosts will introduce themselves, mingle and assign roles to the party guests. The murder mystery begins promptly at 6 p.m. in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Autumn Piano Concert: Pianist and West Milford resident Patti Toriello Hendrix and composer Caroline Newman will present classical and original music. The concert will feature the music of Frédéric Chopin, Edvard Grieg and Claude Debussy. Hendrix also will perform solo works from her 2020 CD, “Nocturnes and Papillons.” Other music includes “Under the Super Moon,” composed by Newman. She will perform her piece “Riff in the Soul of Mankind,” which recently premiered in New York. The two will conclude the concert with a duet. The concert is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 in the gallery on the second floor of the library. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Free Poetry Circle: Monthly poetry circle with facilitator Susan Lembo Balik. Prompts are used for these writing sessions and participants may share what they’ve written and/or offer feedback. The sessions are designed to encourage, inspire and lead to new work. No previous experience is necessary. The workshop is from 10 to 11:30 am. Saturday, Oct. 21 in the conference room on the second floor of the library. Registrations limited to 20 adults. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• The Sunshine Series on Health and Wellbeing: How Do You Handle Stress? Join John Malatras for another in a series of interactive, free-flowing discussions on the challenges of getting and staying healthy in today’s world. This one will focus on stress management. Methods include the use of herbal supplements, breathing techniques, meditation and tapping. Malatras and his wife, Sally, founded and operated Harvest Moon Health until their retirement in 2018. The series is called the “Sunshine Series on Health and Wellbeing” in honor of Sally, who recently passed away. Personal consultations after the talk are encouraged. Please bring any dietary supplements that you may have questions about or items that you want evaluated for nutritional quality. The talk is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. This series does not claim to offer medical advice. Register at www.wmtl.org/events

• Anime Club for Teens: Each month, we watch anime and discuss our favorite manga. Snacks will be provided. This month, we’ll be watching “Jujutsu Kaisen” episodes 1-2! Anime Club is recommended for ages 12-18. The meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. Register at www.wmtl.org/events