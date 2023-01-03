What’s planned this month at West Milford library

These are programs and events are planned in January at the West Milford Township Library:

• Join the Coloring Crew from 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays for coloring, conversation and company with adults. No registration required. Meets in library conference room on the second floor.

• AARP Presents: Fraud Watch Network Basics. Have you been approached with an offer that was just too good to be true? Learn how to safeguard yourself against identity theft and fraud with Patty Loud, a member of the AARP New Jersey and AARP National Speakers Bureaus. She has more than 15 years of experience as an information security manager at a Fortune 500 company and holds three security certifications. The presentation will be online at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Register at www.wmtl.org/events to receive a link to the program through your email shortly before it begins.

• Gentle Yoga: This is a non-strenuous, quieter form of yoga that focuses on revitalizing the body, relaxing the mind and reducing stress from within. Class is taught by Michelle Brook, a 200-hour Registered Yoga Teacher certified by the American Yoga Academy. It meets from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. Participate in person or online. Registration is required for both. Please register and complete the required waiver form at www.wmtl.org/events.

• Harness Your Creativity: You’ll be given a notebook to display your talent at writing, drawing or in other forms of expression. Register by Jan. 20 to receive a notebook. Group meets at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 in Room 6 & 7 on the second floor of the library. Come back in two months for a reception to share your finished or ongoing project (date to be determined). All notebooks (with your permission) will become part of the collection to be shared with others. Register at www.wmtl.org/events.