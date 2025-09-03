Wildfire burns 120 acres

A wildfire that has burned 120 acres near Clinton Road was 30 percent contained as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Clinton Road was closed from Van Orden Road to Goldfinch Lane as Forest Fire Service crews battled the blaze.

Smoke from the fire had spread through parts of township early Wednesday morning, according to an alert issued by the West Milford Office of Emergency Management.

There is no threat to homes or structures, the alert said.

About 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Forest Fire Service says the Buckabear Wildfire, which started Tuesday, Sept. 2, had burned 90 acres and was about 20 percent contained.

During the night, crews made containment lines and began backfire operations.

Forest Fire Service fire engines and ground crews were on the scene Wednesday as was a Forest Fire Service helicopter capable of dropping 325 gallons of water per bucket.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

West Milford also experienced wildfires last fall and in spring 2023.

The Jennings Creek/Sterling Forest State Park wildfire on the New York border in November burned more than 5,300 acres in both states. Dariel Vasquez, an 18-year-old New York state parks employee, died when a tree fell on him Nov. 9 as he battled a major brush fire in Sterling Forest.

The Kanouse wildfire burned nearly 1,000 acres of watershed property on West Milford’s western edge during three days in April 2023. Five homes were evacuated, but no serious injuries were reported.