Wildlife’s last resort

The call came on an icy evening: An injured red fox needed help.

Without hesitation, Nancy Warner packed up her gear and drove through the darkness to find the fox with a broken leg.

Warner, president and medical director at the Last Resort Wildlife Refuge, treated the fox and brought it back to the facility for further examination. It’s one of more than a dozen foxes being cared for with the goal of eventual release back into the wild.

Emergencies are a regular course of business for Warner and her team of more than 30 volunteers at the nonprofit animal rescue organization, which is committed to saving the lives of neglected, abandoned and suffering animals.

The refuge is a state-licensed wildlife rehabilitation facility and nature preserve in West Milford. It occupies some 80 acres of preserved and protected forest, an ideal environment for all stages of rehabilitation in a supportive natural environment.

The refuge is not open to the public.

“We rescue and rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife, provide medical attention, veterinary care, neonatal care and often round-the-clock nursing care to our more critical patients,” said Warner, who has been a head veterinary nurse for more than 35 years.

“Our dedicated team provides daily care and enrichment to our wildlife patients with the skills and tools needed to successfully reintroduce them back into their native environment.

“In rare cases, we will provide sanctuary for animals which for one reason or another cannot be returned to the wild.”

1,500 animals a year

Warner, originally from Midland Park, has been in West Milford for more than 20 years.

She lies with her partner and two college-age daughters, who are also volunteers, on the sprawling once-abandoned property purchased in 2019.

After 14 months of extensive repair and restoration, the refuge was operational.

Year one was a challenge: Putting in place operations and procedures, building a wildlife-specific volunteer team, creating awareness and securing funds via donations - all during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Still, the organization treated more than 500 animals that first year.

Today, Warner and her team handle more than 1,500 animals annually. In 2024, they addressed more than 8,000 calls from the public on its emergency hotline.

A Bergen Community College alumna, Warner is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator in New Jersey and New York. She has practiced veterinary medicine and animal rescue and rehabilitation since 1989.

In 2000, she founded the original rescue organization, which was incorporated in 2008, to support both domestic animals and wildlife.

“I realized early that wildlife doesn’t get as much help as domestic pets,” she said. “I started rehabbing wildlife in 1990. I hated to see injured animals in need of help and not be able to help. So, I learned what to do, and - if necessary - took them in for rehab.

“It’s now been about 35 years and treating more animals than I can count, well over 10,000. With the refuge, we can do even more on our rehabilitation journey for animals.”

Animal hospital on site

Warner points out that many animals taken in need intense medical or rehabilitative care, which requires knowledge of veterinary practices. The center is completing an on-site fully functional animal hospital equipped with an X-ray machine, lab, incubators, medical instruments and supplies to address a variety of urgent medical needs.

Along with Warner’s qualifications and experience, the refuge’s volunteer team includes several veterinarians and licensed veterinary technicians who are available 24 hours a day seven days a week. The center also works with several local veterinarian partners.

“In most cases, we truly are an animal’s last resort,” Warner said. “We rescue, treat, rehabilitate, rehome or release orphaned, injured, abandoned and abused animals in need.”

The refuge handles fawns, foxes, bobcats, coyotes, beavers, porcupines, raccoons, possums, squirrels and pretty much any other animal that roam the woods of West Milford and adjacent areas.

“Our main focus is our immediate area, but we cover anywhere in New Jersey depending on resources and transportation,” she said. “Beyond our local area, should we get emergency calls, we’ll often refer to another closer wildlife facility. If they can’t help, we will if we can.”

Warner notes that there are many home-based rehabbers throughout the state. The refuge is one of a handful of fully equipped centers that handle a large volume of animals. It is one of the only ones licensed for fisher cats.

“Last year, we took in over 300 raccoons, about 100 red foxes, over a dozen bobcats and several coyotes, among other animals. Of 80 fawns rehabilitated last year, more than 30 were successfully reunited with their mothers in the wild. We also cared for several hundred squirrels of different species, possums and beavers - many babies that require nursing and 24/7 care.”

On rescues, the team assesses an animal’s condition and stabilizes it. The team will apply first aid, wound care, IV fluids to hydrate and more if appropriate; some animals may be released immediately.

Animals in need of more extensive care are taken to the refuge or a veterinarian partner.

“We handle animals with great care and experience, for their safety and ours,” Warner said. “They’re wild animals, fearful of humans. We don’t want to create added stress or imprint ourselves on them. Their fear of humans needs to remain intact to ensure success upon release into the wild.”

There’s no average time for animal rehabilitation, she said. Some can be released in 48 hours while others stay for several months.

An orphaned bobcat kitten, for example, requires several months of care, enrichment and a very controlled environment to learn all the skills it needs to be successfully released.

Drought, heat, wildfires

“The past year was especially difficult, with the extended drought, heat wave and wildfires resulting in many animals being hurt and clinically dehydrated from lack of water and food resources. With the wildfires, it was all hands-on deck for solid three weeks,” Warner said.

“Animals suffered smoke inhalation, burns on fur and foot pads, hunger and thirst, and loss of habitat and shelter. We assisted an injured bear and helped get it back to its den safely. We have about two dozen animals still in care over the winter from the wildfire. We hope to release most in the spring.

“We’re very grateful to the West Milford community and others around the state, including the firefighters and police, for bringing the supplies and supporting what we had to do to help those wild victims of the Jennings Creek wildfire. The community rose up. People brought air purifiers, nebulizers, oxygenators, foods, water and more.

“As the animals came in, so did donations. Together, we saved the lives of many animals.”

Domestic animal rescue for pets as well as exotics are sheltered off-site through a network of foster homes. To date, the organization has rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed more than 9,500 dogs, cats, horses and occasionally exotic pets.

There have been calves, pet skunks and other exotics, including cockatoos and other birds, reptiles, hedgehogs, chinchillas, peacocks, a kinkajou, an emu and a zebra.

“Fostering helps them decompress and recover while we evaluate their individual needs to ensure placement in the most compatible forever homes,” Warner said. “We’re not an animal shelter, yet we carefully match each approved adoptive family with the most compatible new companion.”

Depends on donations

As an all-volunteer organization that doesn’t receive township or state funding, the refuge depends on donations to fund and support operations and to provide care and emergency services, animal transportation and facilities maintenance.

“In addition to cash donations, our wish list includes baby wipes, cleaning supplies, gloves, weewee pads as well as formula, baby bottles and food, which we replenish daily,” Warner said. “ShopRite and other gift cards are welcome.

“With carnivores in our care, we go through about 30 pounds of raw meat and 20 pounds of produce daily. Due to the avian flu, we’re struggling with poultry and eggs. So, we must source meat elsewhere.

“The West Milford community has been very generous and supportive throughout the years and during crises,” she said. “During spring, which is our busy season with newborns and hundreds of animals on premises, we hold a Spring Baby Shower for donations.”

Those interested in volunteering may apply at the end of March. Applicant qualifications and interests are reviewed, with five to 10 candidates accepted for training.

The current volunteer team has some 12 wildlife apprentices, who are working toward state licensing, which can take up to two years. Several volunteers, plus Warner, have been with the organization for more than 20 years.

“We operate a 24-hour wildlife hotline (973-506-4353) for the public to call for wildlife in distress,” she said. “We guide the public, too, on how to best manage a situation. We take every opportunity to educate the public about our native wildlife, so they may better understand, appreciate and respect them.”

“We are a small but determined army of animal lovers. No egos or drama, just rescue. We all roll up sleeves and get the job done in the best interest of each and every animal.

“These animals are sentient beings, with lives and families.

“If you see wildlife struggling and in need of help, be kind, call us. If you see something, say something. We’re here for you and for them!”