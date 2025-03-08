Winter Farmer’s Market adds vendors

More than 300 people shopped at the Winter Farmer’s Market in February, according to Nature Connection of West Milford, which runs the market.

The winter market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8 inside the meeting hall of the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Two new vendors, the Muffin Man and Fresh Shoots, will have wares for sale.

Vendors will be selling baked cookies and cakes, breads, pastries, cheese, pies, quiches, produce such as hothouse lettuce and celery, root vegetables, meats, milk, eggs, ready-to-heat meals such as empanadas, pickles, olives, relish, peppers, soups and salads.

The winter market continues on the second Saturday in April.

The outdoor market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays from June through October in the church’s parking lot.