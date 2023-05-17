Woman’s Club adds member

The Woman’s Club of West Milford recently welcomed new member Kathy Longeill.

The New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs of the Ramapo District is actively looking for women to join the local club.

Anyone interested in community service opportunities, leadership training and to have fun is encouraged to participate.

The club meets at 7 p.m. the every second Monday of the month at the Echo Lake Baptist Church, 1355 Macopin Road.

For information, call Tina Ree, membership chairwoman, at 201-675-3527 or send email to womanclubwestmilford@gmail.com