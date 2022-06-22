Woman’s Club of West Milford presents local heroes with donations

The Woman’s Club of West Milford recently distributed annual donations to local emergency groups, as well as high school students. Donations were given to six fire departments, two ambulance companies, the American Legion, the Rescue & Safety department, and two high school students in the form of scholarships.

Although the club was unable to hold its biggest fundraiser, The Victorian Christmas at Ringwood Manor, its members were still able to have many smaller fundraisers during the year to continue to support our local emergency groups.

If helping your community while also spending time with dedicated volunteers is something of interest, the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs (NJSFWC) of the Ramapo District is actively looking for women to join the Woman’s Club of West Milford. Anyone interested in community service opportunities, leadership training and in general looking to have fun is encouraged to participate in the club.

The Woman’s Club of West Milford meets every second Monday of the month at the Echo Lake Baptist Church on Macopin Road at 1 and 7 p.m. — two meetings with the same agenda. The next meeting will be September 12, 2022.

For more information or any questions, contact Dianna, the club president, at 201-264-6145, or email womanclubwestmilford@gmail.com.