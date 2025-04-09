Woman’s Club seeks different fundraiser

The Woman’s Club of West Milford is researching alternatives to its annual Victorian Christmas at Ringwood Manor fundraiser after an announcement that the manor’s interior will be closed all year.

Club president Dianna Varga said the group was aware of a planned restoration of the manor’s exterior but learned only recently about the interior being closed.

The holiday open house is organized by the Woman’s Club of West Milford, North Jersey Highlands Historical Society, Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts and Ringwood State Park staff.

The 50th annual event would have been held this year.

The grounds and park surrounding Ringwood Manor will be open to walk, hike, picnic and enjoy during normal hours, and Grounds & Gardens tours and other exterior guided walking tours will resume later this spring. Outdoor events will take place as scheduled.