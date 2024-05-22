Woman’s Club seeks members

The New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs of the Ramapo District is actively looking for women to join the local club.

Anyone interested in community service opportunities, leadership training and having fun is encouraged to join.

The Woman’s Club of West Milford meets every second Monday of the month at the Echo Lake Baptist Church on Macopin Road at 7 p.m. The next meeting is June 10.

For information, contact membership chairwoman Tina Ree at 201-675-3527 or send email to womanclubwestmilford@gmail.com