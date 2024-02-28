Woman’s Club seeks new members

The Woman’s Club of West Milford welcomes new member Cheryl Palmieri.

The New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs (NJSFWC) of the Ramapo District is actively looking for women to join the local club.

Anyone interested in community service opportunities, leadership training and to have fun is encouraged to join.

The club meets every second Monday of the month at the Echo Lake Baptist Church on Macopin Road at 1 and 7 p.m.; both meetings have the same agenda.

The next meeting will be March 11.

For information, call Tina Ree, membership chairwoman, at 201-675-3527 or send email to womanclubwestmilford@gmail.com