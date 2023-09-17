Women’s Wellness Event planned Saturday

West Milford resident DJ Neill has always dreamed of being a public speaker and empowering people.

She will begin bringing that dream to life Saturday, Sept. 23, when she launches the first Autumn Awakening Women’s Wellness Event at the West Milford Elks Lodge.

Neill has been a fitness instructor for more than 20 years. She is a Sound Bath facilitator and is certified in life coaching and confidence coaching. She is also a group life coach practitioner.

She believes that the event will be a great way to take her experience in fitness and life coaching and bring it to other women.

“I always wanted to create an event that brings women together in sistership that will inspire them to be their best selves.”

The all-day experience, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will include many classes, such as yoga led by Alexandra Lewis of Align with Flow Yoga in Vernon, and Sound Bath sessions led by Neill.

Both women will lead groups in meditation. Breathwork and journaling classes also will be offered.

Other speakers include Dawn Benjamin, life coach from Sistah Encourage Me; Shannon Mulligan-Mayernik of Mayernik Kitchen, an herbal apothecary in Pompton Plains; and Barbara Steinmetz of Fascia & Fitness Solutions in Wanaque.

For information, contact Neill at 973-769-6118 or donnajeanneill@gmail.com