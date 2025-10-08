Work continues on county satellite office

Construction of the new Passaic County satellite office in West Milford is under way, according to an update by the Board of County Commissioners.

The state-of-the-art facility is expected to expand access to essential health and wellness services for northern county residents.

It is likely to be completed in early 2026.

The $5.3 million facility will house a public health office and clinic, a behavioral health services clinic and a senior nutrition site.

The project is supported through a shared services agreement with West Milford.

Eighty-five percent of it is funded through grants, including from the American Rescue Plan Act, health fnfrastructure grant, Community Development Block Grant, national opioid settlement and Nutrition Trust Fund.

Through a project labor agreement, local skilled tradespeople are working on the project.

Commissioner Orlando Cruz said, “This project is about more than bricks and mortar; it’s about equity, access and the health of our community.

“By expanding public health, behavioral health and senior nutrition programs in West Milford, we are ensuring that residents in the northern part of our county have the same opportunities for care and support as everyone else.”

West Milford Mayor Michele Dale said, “This satellite office is a testament to what shared services can accomplish. By working together, we’re bringing essential health and wellness resources closer to home for our residents.”

Brian Jackson, president of the Passaic County Building and Construction Trades Council, said, “This initiative is transformative because it strengthens our community on multiple levels. It addresses critical public health and wellness needs while also creating good jobs for local workers.”