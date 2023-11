Milling and paving on Greenwood Lake Turnpike is scheduled to continue Friday, Nov. 17.

Milling will be done from south of Margaret King Avenue to south of Stonetown Road.

Paving is scheduled there Monday, Nov. 20 and Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Alternating traffic and/or detours will be established.

Drivers are urged to be watch for construction equipment and workers.

The schedule is subject to change.