Echo Lake Road is scheduled to be milled Monday, July 8 through Wednesday, July 10.

Paving will be done July 15-17.

The road work will be from Route 23 to Blakely Lane and from Macopin Road to 0.8 mile north of Blakely Lane.

Alternating traffic will be maintained.

Drivers are asked to watch out for construction equipment and workers.

The work schedule depends on the weather.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article had the wrong dates for paving.