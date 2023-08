West Milford is planning to replace a drainage pipe on Warwick Turnpike about 1,500 feet south of Lake Shore Drive (South) beginning Monday, Aug. 28.

The work is estimated to take one day but may continue to a second day depending on the extent of repairs.

Construction likely will be between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Drivers should prepare for traffic delays and congestion.