Wrestling fundraiser tonight at high school

A family-friendly pro wrestling event Saturday, Nov. 23 will raise money for the West Milford High School Parent Teacher Student Organization and Maple Road Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.

There will be seven matches, including the main event for the ISPW heavyweight title.

They begin at 7 p.m. at the high school, 16 Nosenzo Pond Road. Meet the wrestling stars from 6 to 7 p.m.

Bleacher seats are $25 and ringside seats are $35.

Buy tickets online at facebook.com/events/s/ispw-wrestling-thanksgiving-th/9053081014808905/