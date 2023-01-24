Wrestling show sells out

More than 200 people attended the Winter Warfare wrestling show Friday, Jan. 20 in St. Joseph’s Parish Hall in West Milford.

Part of the funds raised went to a local resident with breast cancer.

Jennifer Leticia said it was the first appearance by the Independent Stars of Pro Wrestling (ISPW) in West Milford.

”It was amazing. The community supported us and we were sold out,” she said.

The ISPW will return April 14 with World Wrestling Federation star Gangrel.

Local organization that sell tickets can keep 25 percent of the sales. For information, go online to https://ispwwrestling.com/slamraisers