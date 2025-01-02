$!Year in Photos 2024

JANUARY

Mayor Michele Dale is sworn in for her second full term Jan. 3. In June, the Township Council approved a resolution appointing her to serve full time in 2024 at a salary of $130,000 a year. FEBRUARY

Members of West Milford Percussion perform at the US Bands first competition of the 2024 season Feb. 17 at West Milford High School. MARCH

Brian Kitchin speaks at the Board of Education meeting March 28 after he was named superintendent of the West Milford Township School District, effective July 1. APRIL

The 15th annual Irish Whisper Walk of Hope on April 27 at Pinecliff Lake raises about $35,000 for the Lymphoma Research Foundation. MAY

The West Milford High School girls lacrosse team wins its first Passaic County Tournament title May 11 by defeating DePaul Catholic, 10-9. JUNE

Members of the West Milford High School Class of 2024 throw their caps in the air at the end of graduation June 19. JULY

State Police Trooper and helicopter pilot Matt Sullivan briefs cadets on airborne policing and answers questions during the township’s first Junior Police Academy. AUGUST

The West Milford High School Marching Band performs in the Greenwood Lake, N.Y., Centennial Parade on Aug. 17. SEPTEMBER

The Autumn Lights Festival marks its 30th anniversary Sept. 27-29 by expanding from one to three days and moving from Union Valley Road to the former Jungle Habitat site. OCTOBER

Children and parents dress in costumes at the Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26 at West Milford High School. NOVEMBER

The Jennings Creek wildfires on the east side of Greenwood Lake are visible Nov. 10. Firefighters and other first-responders battled the fires for two weeks. Dariel Vasquez, an 18-year-old New York state parks employee, died when a tree fell on him Nov. 9. DECEMBER