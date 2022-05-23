Rep. Gottheimer honors local scouts who achieved highest ranks

U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) held the annual Fifth District Scout Honor Ceremony to celebrate the achievements of are scouts who, after completing projects to support their community, have earned the highest rank available through the Boy Scout and Girl Scout programs.

“I am honored to celebrate the hard-earned achievements of all these scouts who’ve earned the highest rank attainable in the scouting programs — the Boy Scout rank of Eagle Scout and the Girl Scout Gold Award,” said Congressman Gottheimer. “Thank you to the young leaders — all of our scouts here today — for your dedication to bettering our community and country. From your work supporting north Jersey families, veterans, students, and more, I see the same passion for service, community, and country that has fueled the scouts for generations. I know you will all go forth and change the world.”

Gottheimer recognized 27 scouts from throughout his district — which includes Andover, Franklin, Hardyston, Lafayette, Newton, Sussex, Vernon, Wantage and West Milford — acknowledging their projects and work within their communities.

This year’s scouts completed projects supporting veterans by creating new memorials, designing new spaces where students can be educated, installing equipment to keep their town safe in winter months, and much more.

Gottheimer was joined during the ceremony by Paramus Councilman Ace Antonio, Hackensack Councilman Gerard Carroll, Boy Scouts of America Sr. District Executive Ludmilla Perez, Midland Park United Methodist Church Pastor Kyu Tae Pak Scout leaders, and Boy & Girl Scouts as well as their family and friends.

Local scouts honored include:

Cooper Weeks, from Franklin Borough Boy Scout Troop 90.

Francesco Petrosillo, from West Milford Boy Scout Troop 114.

Ryan Slamiak, from West Milford Boy Scout Troop 114.

Max Slifer, from West Milford Scout Troop 114.

Zachary Rodek, from Hewitt Boy Scout Troop 159.