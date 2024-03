West Milford High School senior Aidan Longacre placed 18th in a field of 38 in the saber category in the State Individual Fencing Championships on March 2 at Hunterdon Central High School.

Sophomore Victoria “V” Van Tassel placed 29th in girls saber, and senior Isabella “Bella” Mosquera placed 26th in girls foil.

Longacre compiled a 24-6 overall record this year. Van Tassel’s record is 24-6, and Mosquera’s is 18-12.