Aiello pitching for Rider

Several local student athletes competed well in collegiate sports during the spring:

• West Milford High School graduate Christian Aiello, a sophomore pitcher for the baseball team at Rider University in Lawrenceville, took part in 21 games and started in three of them for Rider. He had a 4-3 pitching record with 55 strikeouts and one save.

The Broncs had overall record of 28-23, with a 12-2 record on their home field.

In the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), they went 18-6.

The team advanced to the MAAC Tournament, where it went 1-2 with a victory over Marist College and losses to Niagara University and Marist.

• Kate Juskiewicz of West Milford who attended Passaic County Technical Institute was a sophomore pitcher for the Bloomfield College softball team.

She played in five games and started in four of them. She had one pitching victory and five strikeouts during the season.

The Bears posted 20 overall victories, with 13-5 record on their home field.

In the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC), they went 13-9.

Bloomfield advanced to the CACC Tournament, where the team went 1-2 with a win over Felician University and losses to Wilmington University and Goldey-Beacom College.

• Kyle Bednarski, West Milford High School graduate, was a sophomore pitcher for the baseball team at Felician University in Rutherford.

He played in 10 games and had one victory and seven strikeouts.

The Golden Falcons had an overall record of 29-23 with a mark of 15-3 on their home field.

In the CACC, the team went 14-8.

Felician advanced to the CACC Tournament, where it was 3-2 with two wins against Caldwell University and against Jefferson and losses to Post University and Jefferson.

Bednarski is listed as a business administration major.

• Will Craten, a West Milford High School graduate, was a freshman catcher at William Paterson University in Wayne.

He played in seven games and started in one of them.

His batting average was .286. He had an RBI and scored a run for WPU.

The Pioneers tallied 11 victories, with five wins at home and six wins in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

Craten is listed as an accounting major.