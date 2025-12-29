Barroquerio’s hat trick powers West Milford-Pequannock to third straight win

Senior Joe Barroquerio recorded his second straight hat trick and added two assists and junior Michael Watt connected for the first two goals of his career to lift the West Milford-Pequannock boys ice hockey team to its third straight victory - an 8-2 decision over West Essex-Caldwell on Sunday afternoon outdoors at the Englewood Field Club in Englewood.

Barroquerio and Timmy Riche each scored to provide the Highlanders with a 2-0 lead before West Essex/Caldwell cut its deficit in half with a goal with 4:44 remaining in the second period.

The Highlanders answered right back, however, as Christopher Curattalo scored less than three minutes later to push their lead back to two goals.

West Milford-Pequannock then struck for five straight goals to open the third period as Barroquerio opened and closed the scoring in the final stanza. Sophomore Jack Murphy registered once to finish with a goal and three assists for the game and Watt scored twice. Sam DeRobertis added two assists.

Senior goalie Matt Montena finished the game with 24 saves to anchor the defense for the Highlanders, who improved to 6-3 this winter.

The current winning streak for West Milford-Pequannock began on Sunday, Dec. 21 when Jack Murphy converted passes from Riche and Barroquerio to snap a 2-2 tie with 35 seconds remaining in the third period as the Highlanders earned a 3-2 victory at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne.

Barroquerio had a goal and an assist in the decision with Jack Strianse also scoring and Montena halting 35 shots.

Two nights later, also at the Ice Vault Arena, Barroquerio had three goals and an assist, Riche totaled one goal and three assists, Kyle Lappe also scored and Montena recorded his first career shutout with a 28-save effort.

Barroquerio has 14 goals and 22 assists and Riche owns 14 goals and 19 assists to lead the Highlanders in scoring with Max Diee owning nine goals and nine assists.

West Milford-Pequannock, which is now 4-0 in the Stripes Division of the Big North Conference, will next play on Sunday, Jan. 4 against Passaic Tech at the Ice Vault at 6:30 p.m.

Girls Wrestling

Jacqueline Sloan captured the 126-pound individual championships as West Milford placed 25th out of 51 competing teams at the Bloomfield Tournament on Sunday, Dec. 21 in Bloomfield.

Sloan pinned Elizabeth Pannuccio of Ramsey/Northern Highlands in 2:28 to claim the 126-pound bracket.

Sloan, a junior, won all five of her matches via pin and spent just 8:47 on the mat.

The Lady Highlanders were scheduled to take part in the Lady Minutemen Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 4 in Elizabeth beginning at 9 a.m.