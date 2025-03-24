Baseball team looks to change course

The West Milford High School baseball team won only one game against division opponents last year, but head coach Taylor Pevny is not discouraged.

“We are a contender,’’ he said in anticipation of the new season. “We have had a couple down years in a row, but many of these players have been a part of our varsity team for years now and have the experience.

“They all know what it is going to take to have a good season. We want to finish on top of our division.

“Our juniors and seniors are very talented and have had plenty of success in the past. We will look to those two classes to help us get back in the right direction.’’

The Highlanders are scheduled to open the regular season with a home game against Fair Lawn on Tuesday, April 1.

“We always want to add championships and contend within the conference, county and (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association) section,’’ Pevny said.

Key returning players include seniors Jonas Paulino (outfielder), Chris Timmins (short stop and pitcher), Christian Martinez (catcher), Sean Conklin (first base), Colby Scott (infielder and pitcher) and Thomas Trapasso (pitcher) and juniors Chase Tyburczy (outfielder and pitcher) and Kyle Schwarzlow (first base).

“These players were all starters last year and have been heavily relied upon both offensively, defensively and on the mound,’’ the coach said.

“We always look for our seniors to stand out and lead our team. Our seniors have been around the longest and they know what the expectations are around our program.’’

Newcomers this year include seniors Carsen DeRobertis (second base) and Brayden Primavera (outfielder) and juniors Dane Wells (infielder) and Jack Lizza (outfielder).

“They should all be big contributors this season,’’ Pevny said. “They are all vying for starting positions and will be important pieces that our team relies on to be successful.”

Juniors Justin Burke (pitcher), Charlie Kling (catcher and pitcher), Cole Czerepak (pitcher) and Conner Thompson (pitcher) are expected to add depth on the mound this year.

“They are going to bolster our pitching staff this season,’’ Pevny said. “We play so many games in a short period of time that we always need pitchers ready, and they have all looked great early on this spring.’’

The Highlanders will compete again in the Big North Conference’s Independence Division along with Passaic Valley, Fair Lawn, Lakeland, Wayne Valley and Wayne Hills.