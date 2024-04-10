Baseball team loses four in a row

While the West Milford High School baseball team is off to a slow start this season, losing its first four games, the Highlanders hope to improve on their 4-21 record last year.

The team is scheduled to host Paterson Kennedy at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 and Bergen Charter at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13.

“Our team is going to have a lot of new faces this year,’’ head coach Taylor Pevny said. “We return some guys who got some valuable experience last year, but we are going to have some new guys step up this season.

“There is a lot of competition within positions and guys trying to win starting spots. I’d like to see us continue to improve week to week, and if we can do that, then we will see more wins come our way this season.’’

Key returning players include seniors Charles Cimmino (outfield) and Jake Schwarzlow (outfield) and juniors Chris Timmins (short stop), Sean Conklin (first base), Thomas Trapasso (pitcher) and Carsen DeRobertis (second base).

Among the promising newcomers are juniors Jonas Paulino (outfield) and Colby Scott (infield and pitcher) and sophomores Chase Tyburczy (pitcher) and Kyle Schwarzlow (infield).

Leadership could be a key factor in favor of West Milford this spring.

“I always look for senior leadership,’’ Pevny said. “Seniors Charles Cimmino, Jake Schwarzlow, Dan Jenkins, Bryant Carrion, Evan Sangis, Brett Keller and Jack Degnan will have an important role of leading this team and making sure everyone is doing their job. They’ve been around the program and understand our expectations.”

The Highlanders play in the Big North Conference Independence Division along with Fair Lawn, Lakeland, Passaic Valley, Wayne Valley and Wayne Hills.

“We will be in the middle (of the division),’’ Pevny said. “We will have the ability to surprise some people. Our division is very tough.

“Lakeland, Passaic Valley, Wayne Hills, Wayne Valley and Fair Lawn should all be pretty tough competition.’’