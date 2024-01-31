Basketball team captains lead by example

The three senior captains of the West Milford High School girls basketball team - Aubrey Fritz, Kailey Maskerines and Avery Vacca - perform well on and off the court.

“Avery, Aubrey and Kailey are all three-sport athletes and outstanding students,’’ head coach Ray LaCroix said.

Avery also is captain of the field hockey team; Kailey also is captain of the soccer and lacrosse teams; and Aubrey also is captain of the golf team.

“They are outstanding young ladies with lots of talent and strong character. They lead by example which I love,’’ he said.

What each captain has done on the court is definitely noteworthy.

“Avery currently leads our team in scoring at 12 points per game and is second on our team in assists and rebounds,’’ LaCroix said. “Aubrey leads the team in blocked shots and is one of our top defenders and rebounders. Kailey is a top defender and creator for us whose scoring has picked up as of late.

“All three young ladies have improved in the area of scoring and hunting for their offense more. We have gained confidence as a team and these three are a big reason why.’’

The captains also are outstanding in the classroom.

“All three young ladies are excellent students and will be going on to college,’’ the coach said. “Avery will be attending and playing field hockey at The College of New Jersey. Aubrey has been accepted at several schools, including Michigan State. Kailey has been accepted at several schools, including the University of Delaware.’’

LaCroix is quite pleased with how the captains get along with their teammates.

“If this team is a band, Avery is our lead singer,’’ he said. “She is one of the top players in the conference and county this season. Kailey leads by example and plays the role of often defending the other teams’ top guard. She is a huge part of the toughness of this team. Aubrey has improved every year, and she leads through hard work and is our most vocal leader. She keeps everyone on the same page.’’

Through Jan. 26, the Highlanders had an overall record of 9-6 and they were 4-1 in the Big North Conference Independence Division.

Several student athletes have contributed to this success.

“Junior Laurel Space is our top rebounder and leads the team in assists while being third in scoring,’’ LaCroix said. “She is one of the top players in our league and in the county.

“Junior Adison Arciniega is fourth on the team in scoring and leads the team in steals. She also had the moment of the season: Hitting a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to defeat Wayne Hills,” 51-50, on Jan. 23.

“Sophomore Sarah Benowitz is our second-leading scorer and top three-point shooter. Sophomore Sara Wardlaw is one of our top defenders and one of our toughest players. Junior Vivian Sirnik is a top athlete and defender and has improved greatly each year. Junior Ally Gruber is a tough defender and offensive spark off the bench. Junior Amanda O’Brien is one of our top post defenders and an important rebounder for us.’’