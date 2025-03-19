Bowling team third in division

The West Milford High School bowling team ended its season with an overall 7-9 record and took third place in the Independence Division of the Big North Conference with a 4-4 record.

“Looking back at the season, we had two matches where the whole team rose to an enormous challenge,’’ head coach Alex Caillie said.

“One was against an incredibly strong Hackensack team, averaging 750 pins a game on the season at the time. We were able to win that match 4-3 (on Jan. 24).

”The following week against Wayne Valley, also averaging 750 pins a game, the team made a strong statement with some 700 games of their own to win that one 4-3 (on Jan. 28) as well.’’

Leadership was abundant for the Highlanders this winter.

“I would say as expected, captain Jaden Foster emerged as a leader, anchoring the group,’’ Caillie said.

“I would also thank newcomer seniors Colton Hardison and Kyle Frommelt for their excellent energy and dedication to the team, both on the lanes and mentally.

“Glenn Dowson showed his clear dedication throughout the season as well, and I am thankful he is not a senior leaving us.”

Several bowlers improved their skills, the coach said.

”Jeffrey Devor, Ezekiel Pena and Jayden LeSane showed continual improvement through the season, and I know they will continue to improve as time goes by. I was impressed with how much their averages went up: Ezekiel from last year and Jeffrey and Jayden through just one season.’’

Caillie is looking forward to a bright future for West Milford bowling.

“Next season, like my previous four, including this one, is riddled with (seniors graduating),’’ he said. “However, I am lucky enough to work in the middle school, where many eighth-grade students have expressed interest in joining as freshmen.

“That, plus the bowlers I expect to stay, gives me every reason to be optimistic we will continue to be competitive.

“Thank you to the team for a very exciting and fun season.’’