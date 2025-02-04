Bowling team wins 4 in a row

Jaden Foster rolled a high series of 484 and Colton Hardison had a high series of 482, including a high game of 193, to lead the West Milford High School bowling team to its fourth straight victory: a 7-0 decision over Lakeland on Jan. 29 at Holiday Bowl in Oakland.

Kyle Frommelt added a high series of 475 and Glenn Dowson a high series of 410 to round out the effort for the Highlanders.

West Milford is above .500 for the first time this season as it owns a 7-6 record.

The Highlanders are scheduled to close out their regular season at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 with a Senior Day match against Fair Lawn at Holiday Bowl.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared of late:

Girls basketball

The Highlanders had their season-high nine-game winning streak snapped in a 54-24 loss at Ramapo in Franklin Lakes.

Addison Arciniega had five points, 10 rebounds and three assists; Laurel Space had six points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks; and Amanda Harvey collected nine points and two rebounds in the loss.

West Milford is seeded second for the Passaic County Tournament and will play host to a team to be determined in a quarterfinal game Saturday, Feb. 15.

The county semifinals will be Feb. 20 and the championship game at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 22 at Wayne Valley.

Boys basketball

West Milford’s fourth-quarter rally fell just short as it saw its three-game winning streak end in a 50-49 loss to Fair Lawn at home Jan. 28.

The Highlanders trailed, 39-33, after three quarters before using a 16-11 fourth quarter salvo to cut its deficit to one.

Ognjen Ljusic had 22 points and Tyler Liguori added 10 points to pace West Milford to a 55-39 win at Kinnelon on Jan. 25.

The Highlanders (9-6) are seeded fifth for the Passaic County Tournament and are scheduled to play host to 13th-seeded College Achieve Paterson in a first-round game at 1 p.m. Feb. 8.

Ice hockey

Timmy Riche had the lone goal - assisted by Joe Barroquerio - in West Milford’s 11-1 loss to Passaic Tech on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne.

Kyle Gregory leads West Milford (6-12-1) with 15 goals and 28 assists, followed by Barroquerio (17 goals, 15 assists), Riche (16 goals, 12 assists), Anthony Weisse (one goal, 12 assists) and Max Diee (six goals, five assists).

Boys wrestling

The Highlanders went 2-1 in a quad meet at North Warren High School in Blairstown on Saturday, Feb. 1, defeating DePaul, 40-29, and North Warren, 60-18, and losing to Rumson, 61-18, to improve to 6-16.

Against DePaul, Charlie Kling (138 pounds) and Nicholas Carbone (150) won by fall and Jesse Araujo won by major decision.

In the win over North Warren, the Highlanders received pins from AJ DeFede (120 pounds), Kling (138), Adonai AArons (157) and Jeffrey Papienuk (215).

Girls wrestling

Jacqueline Sloan finished second to lead the Highlanders at the Lady Patriots Tournament on Jan. 18 at Freehold Township.

Sloan reached the 132-pound final, where she bowed to Manalapan’s Sophie Babineau in 1:20.