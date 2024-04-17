Boys lacrosse team beats Demarest, 2-1

With scoring at a premium, the West Milford High School boys lacrosse team received a goal apiece from Nick Lombardo and Vincent D’Andrea and goalie Tyler Acanfrio made 15 saves to help steer a 2-1 victory over Demarest there Saturday afternoon, April 13.

Nash Appell won 4-of-6 faceoffs and had six ground balls and Cole Riley added an assist and three ground balls. Matthew Watt and Brett Provenzano each added three ground balls.

D’Andrea, who added seven ground balls in the decision, now leads the team in scoring with 11 goals.

West Milford (3-3) is scheduled to play host to Paramus at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 19 before playing at Lenape Valley at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Baseball

Jonas Paulino was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run; Sean Conklin doubled in two runs;; Jake Schwarzlow doubled in a run and walked; and Chris Timmins walked and scored three times to pace West Milford to its first victory of the season: a 10-5 decision against Paterson Kennedy there Friday April 12.

The game was tied, 3-3, before the Highlanders broke through with six runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Thomas Trapasso allowed one hit and struck out seven in the first 3.2 innings before Timmins relieved, allowing four hits while striking out five in the final 3.1 innings.

West Milford (1-5) is scheduled to play at Paterson Eastside at 4:15 p.m. April 19.

Softball

Krista Keller was 1-for-4 with two RBI; Mia Biancamano went 3-for-4 with a run; Casey Rubinsky was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run; and Amanda Pilatowski doubled and was hit by a pitch to pace West Milford to a 5-2 victory over Indian Hills on April 10 in Oakland.

The Highlanders trailed, 2-1, before scoring four times in the top of the seventh.

Amber Little pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts to pick up the win in the circle.

West Milford (3-2) is scheduled to play host to Wayne Valley at 4 p.m. April 19.

Girls lacrosse

Paige Fava (five goals, one assist, four draw controls), Kailey Maskerines (four goals, two assists), Vivian Sirnik (two goals, six ground balls, four draw controls) and Allie Rockey (nine saves) paced West Milford to a 12-8 victory at Wayne Valley on April 12.

The Highlanders (3-2) will play at Indian Hills at 11 a.m. April 20.

Boys volleyball

West Milford earned a 25-15, 25-21 victory over Lakeland at home April 10 to improve to 3-2 this season.

The Highlanders were led by Jayden Huber (24 assists, four digs), Aiden Rosenberg (seven kills, five digs, three assists), Andre Christ (eight kills, seven digs), Kyle Arciniega (seven kills, four digs) and Michael Paulison (three digs, two kills).