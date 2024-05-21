Boys lacrosse team beats River Dell, 11-9

Jake Kelshaw had two goals, five assists, three ground balls and won 17-of-22 faceoffs, and Vincent D’Andrea totaled two goals, two assists and three ground balls to pace the West Milford High School boys lacrosse team to an 11-9 victory over River Dell on Saturday afternoon, May 18 at home.

Logan Acanfrio, Nick Lombardo and Spencer Ribitzki also scored a goal while John Biegel added four ground balls. Tyler Acanfrio anchored the defense with a 19-save effort and also had four ground balls.

West Milford finished its regular season with a 10-9 record and was 3-3 in the Curcio Division of the New Jersey Indoor Lacrosse League (NJILL).

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Girls lacrosse

Paige Fava totaled seven goals and two assists and Kailey Maskerines added a goal and five assists in two record-setting performances as the Highlanders powered past Passaic Tech, 15-4, on May 18 at home.

Fava now has 79 goals, setting a school record for goals in a season, while Maskerines set the school record for assists in a season with 43.

Skyler Ribitzki (two goals), Vivian Sirnik (two goals), Sarah Benowitz (one goal), Adison Arciniega (one goal, one assist), Ashley Czeczuga (one goal) and Allie Rockey (eight saves) aided the decision.

Fava, a senior, has 175 goals and 48 assists in her high school career. Maskerines has 118 goals and 100 assists in her four seasons.

Baseball

Christian Martinez went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Chase Tyburczy doubled and scored; and Chris Timmins also doubled to pace West Milford in a 3-1 loss to Bergen Tech on Friday afternoon, May 17 at home.

The Highlanders finished their regular season with a 6-18 mark.

Softball

Amber Little pitched a four-hitter, striking out three and surrendering only one earned run and two walks in West Milford’s 3-1 loss to Old Tappan at home May 18.

Little also went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Mia Biancamano singled, walked and scored for the Highlanders (11-13).

Boys volleyball

The fourth-seeded Highlanders bowed to top-seeded Passaic Charter in three sets, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, in the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament on May 15 in Passaic.

West Milford (9-7) was led by Jayden Huber (43 assists, 14 digs, five blocks), Aiden Rosenberg (eight digs, seven kills), Andre Christ (17 kills, 10 digs, six blocks, one assist), Kyle Arciniega (16 digs, seven kills, two assists, one block), Michael Paulison (11 digs, two kills), Andrew Nowicki (three kills, two digs) and Kevin Docwra (five digs).