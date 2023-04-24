Boys lacrosse team defeats Wayne Hills in OT

The West Milford High School boys lacrosse team earned its first victory of the season in dramatic fashion Saturday afternoon, April 22, posting a 9-8 overtime decision over Wayne Hills on the road in Wayne.

Vincent D’Andrea had four goals, two assists and five ground balls; Theo Bolger added two goals, two assists, seven ground balls and won 4-of-4 face-offs; and Nash Appell added nine ground balls and won 12-of-17 face-offs.

Nick Lombardo (two goals, one assist, two ground balls), Josh Biegel (one goal, nine ground balls), Jake Kelshaw (two assists, three ground balls), Jason Donohue (three ground balls) and Tyler Acanfrio (six saves) also aided the win.

The Highlanders (1-7) will play host to Mount Olive at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29.

Here is how other West Milford sports teams fared last week:

Baseball

The baseball team also broke through with its first win of the season last week with an 11-4 decision over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson on Friday, April 21.

The Highlanders trailed, 2-1, after the first inning but scored twice in the top of the second and five times in the third to take a commanding 8-2 lead that it didn’t lose.

Charles Cimmino went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run; Chris Timmins was 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs; and Will Craten, Nate Ford and Sean Smita each drove in a run to power West Milford (1-8).

The Highlanders will play host to Paterson Eastside at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.

Softball

West Milford split two games as it took part in the Lace Up Pediatric Cancer Showcase on April 22 at Jefferson High School.

The Highlanders struck for four runs in the bottom of the sixth and twice more in the seventh to earn a 10-9 decision over Bridgewater-Raritan.

Mia Biancamano was 4-for-5 with four runs; Krista Keller added a double, a run and three RBI and Allison Stein drove in two runs and scored twice to pace West Milford.

In its first game of the day, Caitlyn Clarke singled in a run in the second as West Milford erased a 1-0 deficit, but Mendham added a run in the fourth to post a 2-1 victory.

Keller scattered nine hits in the circle with five strikeouts and no walks in absorbing the loss.

West Milford is slated to play host to Lakeland at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Girls lacrosse

In the only game last week, the Highlanders earned an 11-3 decision over Holy Angels at home Wednesday, April 19.

Paige Fava (three goals), Kailey Maskerines (two goals, one assist), Adison Arciniega (two goals), Sarah Benowitz (two goals), Vivian Sirnik (one goal, three assists), Trista Starr (one goal, two assists) and Jakke Galella (three saves) led the way.

Fava now leads the team with 25 goals and five assists.

West Milford (6-0) was slated to play host to Pompton Lakes at 4 p.m. April 28.

Boys volleyball

The Highlanders were able to even their record at 3-3 with consecutive wins last week

First, West Milford rallied to defeat Lakeland, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, there on Monday, April 17.

Jayden Huber (36 assists, eight digs), Michael Paulison (nine digs), Matthew Landoline (10 kills, four digs), Kyle Arciniega (11 kills, six digs, four aces), Aiden Rosenberg (two digs, one ace, one kill), Christopher O’Mahoney (one dig), Matthew Lombardo (two kills, one dig) and Sean McNally (11 kills, nine digs) led the way.

Two days later, the Highlanders defeated Wayne Hills at home, 25-23, 25-12.

Huber (18 assists, six digs, two blocks), Rosenberg (five kills, two blocks), Paulison (five digs, two aces), Landoline (six kills, four digs), Arciniega (four kills, four digs), McNally (six kills, six digs, four aces) and Lombardo (one kill, one dig) were catalysts of the match.

West Milford will play at Paterson Eastside at 4:15 p.m. April 28.