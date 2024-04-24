Boys team wins sprint medley relay

The sprint medley relay team of Noah Traverso, Julian Pierre, Colin Menier and Lorenzo Andrade won the event with a time of 3:36.24 to highlight the West Milford High School outdoor track and field team’s performance at the Morris Hills Relays on Saturday afternoon, April 20 in Rockaway.

The girls quartet of Ciara Clinton, Lauren Frey, Amanda Harvey and Brenna Traverso placed third in the 4x1600 meter relay event with a time of 22:59.41 and placed fifth in the 4x800 relay event in 10:28.91.

Also excelling was Traverso, who was third in the triple jump in 41-4 and fifth in the long jump in 19-9. Tyler Meier was fourth in the triple jump in 41-0 and fifth in the high jump in 5-8.

The boys squad of Menier, Evan Lynch, Michael McClosky and Daniel Bauer placed seventh in the 4x1600 meter relay in 20:02.78.

The West Milford boys placed ninth overall of 29 competing teams and the girls placed 17th of 26 schools.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Baseball

Chris Timmins went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run; Chase Tyburczy singled in a run; and Carsen DeRobertis also drove in a run as the Highlanders snapped their three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over West Orange there April 20.

Timmins also went the distance on the mound, totaling 105 pitches and allowing six hits while striking out five with no walks.

West Milford (2-8) will play host to Passaic at 5 p.m. Friday, April 26.

Softball

Casey Rubinsky homered and drove in four runs and Allison Stein doubled twice, singled and drove in a run to help power West Milford to a 17-3 victory over Madison at the Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer Tournament on April 20 at Jefferson High School in Oak Ridge.

The Highlanders won their second game of the day when they bested Mendham, 7-2.

Stein was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run; Ally Gruber went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a run; and Amber Little was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Little also pitched a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks against Mendham.

West Milford (5-5) will play host to High Point at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

Boys lacrosse

Jake Kelshaw totaled two goals, three assists and four ground balls and won 12-of-14 faceoffs; Vincent D’Andrea had two goals, three assists and three ground balls; Nicholas Lombardo had two goals and an assist; and Spencer Ribitzki scored twice to steer West Milford’s 12-0 decision over Lenape Valley there April 20.

Brett Provenzano (one goal, one assist), Max Gorny (one goal, one assist), Logan Acanfrio (one goal), John Biegel (six ground balls), Nash Appell (four ground balls), Cole Riley (three ground balls), Matthew Watt (three ground balls) and Brendan Coscia (2-of-2 faceoffs won) also fueled the victory.

Tyler Acanfrio earned the shutout with a 15-save performance.

West Milford (4-4) will play host to Fair Lawn at 6 p.m. Monday, April 29.

Girls lacrosse

The Highlanders improved to 4-3 this season with a dominant 17-8 victory over Indian Hills there April 20.

Paige Fava had six goals and two assists and Kailey Maskerines added two goals and six assists. Skyler Ribitzki scored four goals and Adison Arciniega and Vivian Sirnik each scored twice. Sarah Benowitz added a goal and an assist.

Allie Rockey made six saves to anchor the defense.

West Milford (4-3) will play host to Ramsey at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27.