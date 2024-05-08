Boys tennis team captains lead by example

Despite its 2-8 record, the West Milford High School boys tennis team has built positive momentum as the season progresses into tournament time.

Helping guide the Highlanders on and off the court are the team captains: senior Keith Telesmanich and junior Ethan Garcia.

Head coach Ken Canali takes pride in the leadership skills displayed by both.

“Both Keith and Ethan lead by example,’’ he said. “They have a strong work ethic on and off the court. They are also very supportive of all the players in the tennis program, often taking time to instruct and/or encourage their teammates.

“It is common for me to see these guys taking other players to an open court to instruct them on their game and skills. Often during practice, they take on the role of assistant coaches by leading drills.’’

The captains also help organize fundraisers and special events.

Both have improved as tennis players this season, Canali said.

“Tennis is a game of strategy, angles, power, endurance and control. Each of them has improved on assessing their opponent, deciding on a game plan, and executing that game plan with offensive execution, power and control.’’

They also do well in the classroom, making the High Honor and Honor Rolls.

“Ethan Garcia was also awarded for being in the top 10 percent of students in the state of New Jersey due to success in PSATs and his GPA,’’ the coach said.

The Highlanders are scheduled to play at Fair Lawn at 4:15 p.m. Friday, May 10.

Among the players who have contributed this spring is junior Lucas White, Canali said.

“(He) is dedicated to this sport and to his teammates. He is also a leader on this team. Lucas brings skill, intensity and a lot of adrenaline to both matches and practices. His competitiveness and never-give-up attitude is a great motivator for the team.’’