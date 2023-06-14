x
Boys volleyball team falls to Summit

WEST MILFORD. The 11th-seeded Highlanders bow to top-seeded and No. 8 ranked Summit in straight sets in the final of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament.

West Milford /
| 14 Jun 2023 | 08:49
    VB1 Andre Christ lets out a celebratory yell after West Milford scores a tough point against Summit in the state sectional final Wednesday, June 7 in Summit. (Photos by Glenn Clark)
    VB2 Sean McNally prepares for a jump serve against Summit.
    VB3 Lorenzo Galante tries to direct a shot over Lucas Allan of Summit.
    VB4 Andre Christ at the net for West Milford.
    VB5 Matt Landoline of West Milford follows through on a kill attempt, while Summit’s Oliver Hogan and Tristan Guenther go up for a block attempt.
    VB6 Kyle Arciniega makes an open-handed hit back over the net against Summit.
    VB7 Matt Landoline bumps a Summit serve in the first game.
    VB8 Mike Paulison of West Milford keeps a Summit serve in play in the first of their two games.
    Sean McNally of West Milford hits a free ball back over the net in the first game against Summit.
    Sean McNally makes a pass for West Milford.
    Andre Christ of West Milford prepares for a kill attempt during game two against Summit.
    Sean McNally defies gravity in preparation for a kill during game two.
    Sean McNally follows through on a powerful hit into the Summit defenders.
    Andre Christ gets a shot over Summit’s front row.
    Andre Christ with a fingertip shot against Summit.
    . Andre Christ tries for the block of a spike off the hand of Oliver Hogan of Summit.
    Andre Christ tries to put a shot over the outstretched arms of Summit’s Brain Axtell and Matt Skrobala.
    Andre Christ compresses the ball on a spike into Summit’s front row.
    Matt Landoline directs a shot back over the net during play in the first game against Summit.
    Kyle Arciniega hits a free ball back over the net during play in game 2.
    Aiden Rosenberg of West Milford and Summit’s Oliver Hogan face off at the net.
    Head coach Jason D’es Verney speaks with Matt Landoline during a break in play.
Another very successful season for the West Milford High School boys volleyball team came to an end Wednesday, June 7, when the 11th-seeded Highlanders bowed to top-seeded and No. 8 ranked Summit in straight sets in the final of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 tournament there.

West Milford (15-7), in only its eighth year as a varsity program, was seeking its first sectional title and appearing in its second sectional final in three seasons after concluding a 23-2 campaign in 2021.

Summit (22-6), which lost in the overall Group 2 final, defeated West Milford, 25-18, 25-23.

The Highlanders were led by Jayden Huber (20 assists, five digs), Aiden Rosenberg (one kill), Michael Paulison (four digs), Lorenzo Galante (one kill), Andre Christ (nine kills, five digs, two blocks), Matthew Landoline (five kills, two digs), Sean McNally (seven digs, three aces, one kill) and Kyle Arciniega (four kills, two digs, one ace).

West Milford started the season at 1-3 before winning 11 of its next 13 matches under head coach Jason D’es Verney.

The Highlanders reached the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament and won three times in the sectional tournament as the 11th seed, defeating sixth-seeded Snyder, third-seeded Garfield and seventh-seeded Ramapo to reach the championship round.

“This team really put in a lot of work and I’m proud of them,” said D’es Verney. “I.think that’s always the goal - to go as far as you can and reaching the sectional finals for the second time in three seasons shows we’re going in the right direction.”

The team was led by seniors McNally (125 kills, 160 digs, 32 aces) and Landoline (115 kills, 12 blocks, 97 digs), and juniors Christ (115 kills, 23 blocks), Arciniega (76 kills, 98 digs, 17 aces) and Huber (474 assists, 84 digs).

“I think the program could’ve had better turnout without Covid as we had a smaller number of kids coming out, but the results say a lot for their work ethic,” the coach said. “The effort has been energetic and they’re putting in the work. We just want to keep moving in a positive direction.”

Outdoor track

The West Milford boys and girls track teams took part in the NJSIAA Group 3 championships Saturday, June 10 at Delsea High School in Franklinville.

The boys were led by Colin Menier (10th in 1600m, 4:41.31); Noah Traverso (17th in 200m, 23.02); Tyler Meier, Kyle Gloria, Jared Jones and Dan Marquez (22nd in 4x100m relay in 45.97); and Lorenzo Andrade, Traverso, Wyatt Space and Gloria (15th in 4x400m relay in 3:31.21).

The girls team was steered by Ciara Clinton (16th in 3200m, 11:51.81; 18th in 1600m, 5:53.75), Chloe Brijbag (12th in shot put, 33-08.00), Madison Freideman (17th in high jump, 4-10.00) and Lauren Frey (19th in 3200m, 13:01.62).

