Boys volleyball team falls to Summit

Another very successful season for the West Milford High School boys volleyball team came to an end Wednesday, June 7, when the 11th-seeded Highlanders bowed to top-seeded and No. 8 ranked Summit in straight sets in the final of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 tournament there.

West Milford (15-7), in only its eighth year as a varsity program, was seeking its first sectional title and appearing in its second sectional final in three seasons after concluding a 23-2 campaign in 2021.

Summit (22-6), which lost in the overall Group 2 final, defeated West Milford, 25-18, 25-23.

The Highlanders were led by Jayden Huber (20 assists, five digs), Aiden Rosenberg (one kill), Michael Paulison (four digs), Lorenzo Galante (one kill), Andre Christ (nine kills, five digs, two blocks), Matthew Landoline (five kills, two digs), Sean McNally (seven digs, three aces, one kill) and Kyle Arciniega (four kills, two digs, one ace).

West Milford started the season at 1-3 before winning 11 of its next 13 matches under head coach Jason D’es Verney.

The Highlanders reached the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament and won three times in the sectional tournament as the 11th seed, defeating sixth-seeded Snyder, third-seeded Garfield and seventh-seeded Ramapo to reach the championship round.

“This team really put in a lot of work and I’m proud of them,” said D’es Verney. “I.think that’s always the goal - to go as far as you can and reaching the sectional finals for the second time in three seasons shows we’re going in the right direction.”

The team was led by seniors McNally (125 kills, 160 digs, 32 aces) and Landoline (115 kills, 12 blocks, 97 digs), and juniors Christ (115 kills, 23 blocks), Arciniega (76 kills, 98 digs, 17 aces) and Huber (474 assists, 84 digs).

“I think the program could’ve had better turnout without Covid as we had a smaller number of kids coming out, but the results say a lot for their work ethic,” the coach said. “The effort has been energetic and they’re putting in the work. We just want to keep moving in a positive direction.”

Outdoor track

The West Milford boys and girls track teams took part in the NJSIAA Group 3 championships Saturday, June 10 at Delsea High School in Franklinville.

The boys were led by Colin Menier (10th in 1600m, 4:41.31); Noah Traverso (17th in 200m, 23.02); Tyler Meier, Kyle Gloria, Jared Jones and Dan Marquez (22nd in 4x100m relay in 45.97); and Lorenzo Andrade, Traverso, Wyatt Space and Gloria (15th in 4x400m relay in 3:31.21).

The girls team was steered by Ciara Clinton (16th in 3200m, 11:51.81; 18th in 1600m, 5:53.75), Chloe Brijbag (12th in shot put, 33-08.00), Madison Freideman (17th in high jump, 4-10.00) and Lauren Frey (19th in 3200m, 13:01.62).