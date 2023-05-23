Boys volleyball team loses in PCT semis

The West Milford High School boys volleyball team, seeded fourth, battled valiantly but suffered a three-set loss to top-seeded Passaic Tech in the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament on May 17 in Clifton.

Passaic Tech (21-2), ranked No. 7 in the state, went on to defeat second-seeded Wayne Valley, 2-0, in the championship match, winning its first PCT title May 20.

Against Passaic Tech, West Milford took the first set, 25-23, before dropping the second set, 25-23. The third and final set was as competitive as the previous two with Passaic Tech just squeaking by, 25-23.

The Highlanders, who had their five-game winning streak snapped, were led in the match by Sean McNally (nine digs, seven kills, two aces), Matthew Landoline (eight digs, seven kills, one block), Jayden Huber (32 assists, five digs, one kill, one ace), Kyle Arciniega (five kills, three digs, one ace), Andre Christ (11 kills, seven digs, two blocks, one assist), Michael Paulison (eight digs) and Aiden Rosenberg (two kills, one block).

West Milford is projected to land the 11th seed in the upcoming New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 state tournament, set to begin Thursday, May 25.

Here is how other West Milford sports teams fared last week:

Baseball

The Highlanders’ final win of the 2023 campaign came in a 4-3 victory at Ridgefield Park on May 17.

Jake Schwarzlow went 2-for-3 with a run, and Chris Timmins, Ryan Lombardi and Tim Paulison each drove in a run.

Timmins also pitched four innings, striking out five and walking one and didn’t allow an earned run.

West Milford wrapped up its season with a 4-21 record.

Softball

West Milford concluded its season with a 16-6 loss to Ridgefield Park on May 17.

The Highlanders were led by Hayley Allwood (3-for-3, two doubles, three RBI, two runs), Mia Biancamano (2-for-4, triple, two runs) and Nina Stoll (1-for-2, double, RBI, run).

The team (6-16) was led this season by Biancamano (40-for-73, 23 runs, 11 RBI, nine doubles, five triples), Krista Keller (23 hits, 13 RBI, seven doubles, four home runs), Allwood (21 hits, 14 RBI, four triples, two home runs), Allison Stein (18 hits, 14 RBI, eight doubles), Caitlyn Clarke (17 hits) and Cassy Rubinsky (16 hits, 10 RBI).

Boys lacrosse

West Milford (5-13) snapped its four-game losing streak with a 14-1 victory over Clifton on May 20 at home.

Jake Morley (three goals), Vincent D’Andrea (two goals, three assists), Jake Kelshaw (two goals, one assist), Theo Bolger (two goals), Brett Provenzano (two goals), Max Gorny (one goal), Nick Lombardo (one goal, two assists) and Matthew Watt (one goal, one assist) paced the offense.

Girls lacrosse

The Highlanders had their five-game winning streak snapped in an 11-3 setback at Pascack Valley on May 20.

West Milford trailed by only two, 4-2, at the half before being outscored, 7-1, in the second half.

Kailey Maskerines scored twice and Paige Fava added another goal for the Highlanders (14-3).