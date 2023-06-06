Boys volleyball team to play in state sectional final today

The West Milford High School boys volleyball team is playing its best at the most important time of the year.

The Highlanders continued their amazing run in the post-season by defeating seventh-seeded Ramapo, ranked No. 19 in the state, in straight sets in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 tournament there Friday, June 2.

With that 25-22, 25-21 victory, West Milford, the 11th seed, advanced to the sectional championship against top-seeded Summit (21-5), ranked No. 8, on Wednesday, June 7 in Summit.

Against Ramapo, West Milford (15-6) was led by Jayden Huber (35 assists, five digs, one block, one kill), Aiden Rosenberg (two kills, one block, one dig), Michael Paulison (five digs), Lorenzo Galante (one kill), Andre Christ (eight kills, five digs, one block), Matthew Landoline (nine kills, four digs, one block), Kyle Arciniega (six kills, five digs, one ace) and Sean McNally (eight kills, seven digs, three aces).

The Highlanders, which had defeated sixth-seeded Snyder, 25-21, 25-22, in the first round May 24, then edged third-seeded Garfield, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19, there on May 31.

Huber again dominated in the set-up role, totaling 32 assists in addition to six digs, one block and one ace in the Garfield victory. Other catalysts included Rosenberg (four kills, three digs), Paulison (five digs), Christ (13 kills, five digs, one block), Landoline (10 kills, five digs, one block), Arciniega (six digs, three kills) and McNally (19 digs, five kills).

Outdoor track

The boys and girls track teams competed in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 Championships on June 2-3 at Vernon High, with the girls finishing eighth overall while the boys finished in a tie for 16th.

The girls team was led by freshman Ciara Clinton, who finished fourth in the 1600-meter run in 5:27.57 and fourth in the 3200-meter run in 11:29.53; junior Madison Freideman, who was fourth in the high jump in 4-08.00; junior Chloe Brijbag, who was fourth in the shot put with an effort of 32-08.75; and junior Lauren Frey, who was sixth in the 3200-meter run in 12:04.64.

The highest finishers for the boys were Noah Traverso (sixth in 200m, 23.51), Colin Menier (sixth in 1600m, 4:32.48), and the 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relay teams, which each finished sixth.

The top six place-winners in each event advance to the NJSIAA Group Championships on June 9-10 at Delsea High School.

The top six finishers in each event at the group championships then advance to the NJSIAA Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 14 at Franklin High School.