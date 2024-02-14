Brijbag wins gold medal in shot put

Senior Chloe Brijbag took home the gold medal in the shot put and senior Noah Traverso placed third in the 55-meter dash and the 400-meter dash to pace the West Milford High School indoor track team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 and 3 sectional championships on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 10 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Brijbag had a heave of 34-10.75 to place first in the shot put event, while Ciara Clinton placed fourth in the 3200-meter run in 12:01.61 and sixth in the 1600-meter run in 5:27.54. Madison Friedman was sixth in the high jump with an effort of 5-0.

Traverso, a senior, clocked a time of 6.65 in the 55-meter dash and a time of 51.96 in the 400-meter dash. Other top 10 finishers were Julian Pierre (fourth in high jump), Tyler Meier (ninth in high jump), Zachary McDowell (10th in 55-meter hurdles) and the 4x400 relay team, which was fifth.

The NJSIAA group championships will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Bennett Center.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Girls basketball

Laurel Space scored a team-high 18 points to power fourth-seeded West Milford to a 63-32 victory over fifth-seeded Paterson Kennedy in the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament at home Feb. 10.

Aubrey Fritz, Adison Arciniega and Sarah Benowitz each added eight points for the Highlanders, who led, 18-4, after the first quarter.

West Milford (13-8) will play at top-seeded Paterson Eastside in a PCT semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

Ice hockey

Aiden Lindgren had a goal and assisted Timmy Riche for another score, but the fourth-seeded West Milford-Pequannock-Pompton Lakes tri-op squad bowed to fifth-seeded Ramapo, 4-2, in the quarterfinal round of the Big North Gold Cup on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Ice Vault in Wayne.

The game was knotted, 2-2, before Ramapo scored twice in the third period.

Lindgren has 20 goals and 20 assists to lead West Milford (13-7-1) in scoring.

Wrestling

The Highlanders, seeded fourth, bowed to fifth-seeded Lakeland, 52-30, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament Monday, Feb. 5 at Jefferson High School.

West Milford (16-8) received pins from Colin Menier (132 pounds), Benjamin Marchetto (144), Jeffrey Papienuk (175), Edip Oruli (190) and Ryan Tartarilla (215).

The individual portion of the season is set to begin this week with the West Milford team wrestling at District 4 on Feb. 17 at High Point.

Other competing teams include DePaul, Kittatinny, Newton, North Warren, Sparta, Wallkill Valley and Vernon.

Girls swimming

The Lakeland/West Milford squad scored an 88-82 decision over Pequannock on Feb. 6 at Passaic County Tech in Wayne.

Emily Kebrdle won the 100 freestyle in 59.61 and the quartet of Amanda Magee, Rebekah Setti, Mia Church and Irelynn Simm won the 200 free relay in 2:04.27.