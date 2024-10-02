Captains jump-start team’s victory

For athletes to reach their full potential as cross country runners, they need a great deal of personal responsibility.

As captains of the West Milford High School girls cross country team, juniors Ciara Clinton, Amanda Harvey and Brenna Traverso not only are responsible for themselves but to their teammates as well.

Head coach Andrea Jones said the three are doing an outstanding job of improving themselves as runners and helping their teammates become more well-rounded in the sport.

“All three of these athletes are very good leaders in their own way,” she said. “They really know how to include all teammates regardless of skill level.

“They consistently get the other girls involved in team activities, such as team photos and theme days to help create bonds.”

The trio already have made their presence felt.

“In our conference batch meet, Amanda Harvey came in first overall, Ciara Clinton came in second place overall and Brenna Traverso came in fourth overall to help lead the team to a 5-0 victory,’’ Jones said.

She said they have become even more focused this season. “Their confidence, dedication and determination to do well” has improved.

All three are impressive in the classroom as well.

“All three of these students are academically sound and dedicated to their studies,’’ Jones said.

The Highlanders are set to compete in the New Balance Coaches Invitational at Holmdel Park on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Several student athletes have helped the team this season, the coach said.

“Lola Novak, Willa Zachar, Chloe Mirkovic and Elise Easter have helped round out the top seven for our team. Our team is young and we hope to add on to our success from last season as conference champions and county champions.’’