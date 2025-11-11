Ciara Clinton headed to cross country meet of champions

Ciara Clinton is headed to the NJSIAA Cross country Meet of Champions.

Clinton placed 15th in a time of 19:47 at the NJSIAA Group 2 Championships on Saturday at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Clinton, a senior, earned a berth at the Meet of Champions as a wild card qualifier for the final event of the cross country season that was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15 at Holmdel Park at 11 a.m.

The other West Milford girls place-winners included Amanda Harvey (24th place in 20:34), Brenna Traverso (27th in 20:53), Chloe Mirkovic (98th in 24:11), Elise Easter (110th in 24:39), Lola Novak (120th in 25:10) and Selma Saydam (121st in 25:12).

Boys Soccer

Donovan Ford made 15 saves and Danny Bauer, Jaxon Neubig and Will Dent each found the back of the net to lead third-seeded West Milford to a 3-2 victory over sixth-seeded Pascack Valley in a NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on Friday afternoon in West Milford.

The Highlanders (15-3-2) were scheduled to play at second-seeded Mahwah in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday. If West Milford prevailed, they would play for the sectional championship on Friday, Nov. 14, at the home of the highest remaining seed.

Dent had three goals and Ford made nine saves as the Highlanders defeated 14th-seeded Morris Tech in a first round contest on Nov. 4.

Field Hockey

The fourth-seeded Highlanders surrendered a goal in overtime as it suffered a 3-2 loss to 12th-seeded Warren Hills in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on Nov. 5 in West Milford.

Ava Brock and Taylor Keegan provided the goals for West Milford, which also received 15 saves from Emmeline Kreutzer.

Junior Julia Plewa had two goals and an assist and sophomore Addison Tyburczy added a goal and an assist as West Milford defeated 13th-seeded Lakeland, 6-0, in a first round game on Nov. 3 at home.

West Milford (19-3), which won its first Passaic County Tournament title in eight years this fall, was fueled offensively by Plewa (32 goals, 15 assists), Tyburczy (17 goals, 13 assists), Addyson Seidner (10 goals, 27 assists), Keegan (10 goals, 13 assists), Ava Scrimenti (nine goals, seven assists) and Ava Brock (five goals, one assist). Kreutzer, a junior goalie, recorded 15 shutouts this year.

Girls Soccer

The 13th-seeded Highlanders saw their season come to a close with a 6-1 loss to fourth-seeded Glen Rock in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on Nov. 4 in Glen Rock.

Delaney Piecuch scored the lone goal for West Milford (6-13-1) and ended the season with 11 goals and five assists.

Sara Wardlaw led the team in scoring with 22 goals and four assists with Catherine Coyle adding three goals and nine assists. Goalies Cameron Choma (110 saves) and Paige Polglaze (36 saves) anchored the defense.