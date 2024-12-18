Clinton, Patino win races

Ciara Clinton placed first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:38.80 and Sebastian Patino was first in the 800-meter run in 2:35.20 to pace the West Milford High School girls and boys, respectively, at the Ramapo Polar Bear Outdoor Meet on Friday, Dec. 13 at Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes.

Other varsity place-winners for the girls included Addison Newton, who was fifth in the 55-meter dash in 8.74; Emma Carson, who was fifth in the shot put with an effort of 25-7; and the 4x200 meter relay team that was second in 2:10.80.

Other boys varsity place-winners were Tyler Meier, who was third in the 55-meter dash in 7.24; Evan Lynch, who was fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:13.20; and the 4x800 meter relay team, which won the event in 9:14.90.

The squads will take part in the Paul Schwartz Invitational at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

Here’s a look at other West Milford teams:

Boys wrestling

Jeffrey Papienuk won the 215-pound championship to pace the Highlanders to an eighth-place finish at the Dover Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Justin Burke placed second at 126 pounds; Tyler Martinez was third at 113; and Owen Menier was fourth at 285.

West Milford will host a quad meet against River Dell, Kittatinny and Bound Brook beginning at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Girls wrestling

The Highlanders will compete at the Bloomfield Holiday Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

Bowling

Led by a high series of 377 and a high game of 178 bowled by Ezekiel Pena, West Milford earned its first victory of the season - a 5-2 decision over Lakeland - on Dec. 11 at Holiday Bowl in Oakland.

Also aiding the win were Jayden LeSane (365 series), Jeffrey Devor (337) and Glenn Dowson (302).

The Highlanders (1-1) are set to roll against Wayne Hills at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Holiday Bowl.

Ice hockey

The Highlanders dropped a 3-2 decision to Ramsey on Sunday night, Dec. 15 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne.

West Milford (1-4) will look to get back in the winning column when it plays Lakeland at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Ice Vault.

The Highlanders then will play Tenafly at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at the Ice Vault.

Boys basketball

West Milford was slated to begin its season against Indian Hills at home at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 before playing at Westwood at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Last season, the Highlanders (11-15) were led by returning seniors Dean Deaver (11.2 points per game), Ognjen Ljusic (13.4 ppg) and Tyler Liguori (7.1 ppg).

Girls basketball

The Highlanders return seniors Laurel Space (8.3 ppg) and Adison Arciniega (6.2 ppg) and junior Sarah Benowitz (8.6 ppg, 50 3-pointers).

They were to open their season at Indian Hills at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 before playing the home opener against Westwood at 1 p.m. Dec. 21.