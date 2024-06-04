Clinton, Traverso win silver at states

Ciara Clinton (3,200-meter run) and Noah Traverso (long jump) each took home the silver medal in their respective events to pace the West Milford High School outdoor track and field team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 championships May 31-June 1 at Vernon Township High School.

Clinton was second in the 3,200 in 11:35.12 and also placed third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:22.08. In addition, she was part of the 4x800 meter relay foursome along with Lauren Frey, Amanda Harvey and Brenna Traverso that finished sixth in 11:11.36.

Harvey also was third in 3,200-meter run in 11:49.02 and ninth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:38.32.

Noah Traverso was second in the long jump with a leap of 22-11.75, third in the 200-meter dash in 22.30, third in the 400-meter dash in 49.57 and was fourth in the triple jump in 43-9.75.

Other top six finishers included Colin Menier, who was fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:29.83 and fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 9:59.76; Lorenzo Andrade, who was third in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.76; and the 4x400 meter relay team of Andrade, Kyle Gloria, Tyler Meier and Julian Pierre, which placed sixth in 3:35.28.

The top six finishers advance to the NJSIAA Group 2 championships to be held June 7-8 at Delsea High in Franklinville.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys volleyball

West Milford, seeded 11th, bowed to third-seeded Ramapo, 25-19, 25-11, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament May 29 in Franklin Lakes.

The Highlanders (11-8) were led by Jayden Huber (15 assists, five digs, one ace), Aiden Rosenberg (seven kills, two digs), Andre Christ (seven kills, six digs, two blocks), Kyle Arciniega (six digs, two kills) and Michael Paulison (four digs).

Softball

Mia Biancamano and Cassy Rubinsky each singled twice and Amber Little added a single, but the seventh-seeded Highlanders dropped a 2-0 decision to second-seeded Jefferson in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament May 28 in Oak Ridge.

Little scattered eight hits and one walk while striking out three in absorbing the loss for West Milford (12-15).