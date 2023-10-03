Cross country girls team places 4th

Colin Menier and Ciara Clinton each clocked exceptional times in their respective races to lead the West Milford High School boys and girls cross country teams at the New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 30 at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Menier finished 10th with a time of 17:14.16 to lead the Highlanders to a 10th-place team finish.

Michael McCloskey (35th in 18:39.67), Tyler Meier (64th in 19:51.96), Evan Lynch (74th in 20:05.32), Cameron Piecuch (90th in 20:30.84), Brody Scully (95th in 20:41.49) and Massimo Balestrieri (97th in 20:43.78) round out the boys competitors finishing in the top 100.

On the girls side, Clinton finished 14th with a time of 20:56.46 while Amanda Harvey was 17th in 21:12.91 to propel the Highlanders to a fourth-place team finish.

Other girls who finished included Brenna Traverso (27th in 21:43.55), Lauren Frey (39th in 22:24.10), Jessica Orsino (58th in 23:21.46), Abigail Madara (77th in 24:06.28) and Madison Freidman (81st in 24:18.72).

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Girls soccer

The Highlanders earned the ninth seed for the Passaic County Tournament and were slated to play at eighth-seeded Eastern Christian in a first-round game at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

West Milford (1-5) is led offensively by Sara Wardlaw, who has totaled four goals and two assists.

Wardlaw had a goal and assisted Catherine Coyle’s goal as the Highlanders were edged by Wayne Valley, 3-2, at home Sept. 26. Madison Trout had 10 saves in the loss.

Girls volleyball

West Milford, the fifth seed, defeated 12th-seeded Lakeland, 25-8, 25-16, in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament on Sept. 30 at home.

The Highlanders (6-4), who have won three straight matches, are scheduled to play at fourth-seeded Wayne Hills in a PCT quarterfinal Saturday, Oct. 7.

The team has been led this season by Emma Garcia, Ally Gruber, Alexa Fritz, Skyler Ribitzki, Sarah Rottenberg, Caitlyn DeFreese and Kaitlyn Campbell.

Field hockey

West Milford remained perfect on the season with a 5-0 victory over Wayne Valley on Sept. 30 in Wayne Valley.

Senior forward Hayley Allwood scored a career-high four goals and Avery Vacca added a goal and an assist to pace the Highlanders. Samantha Krautheim earned her fourth straight shutout - and fifth this season - with a three-save effort.

West Milford (6-0) is scheduled to play at Northern Highlands at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

Boys soccer

West Milford, which was seeded 10th, held a one-goal lead at the half but surrendered three goals after the break and bowed to 15th-seeded Hawthorne in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament on Sept. 30 at home.

The Highlanders, who fell to 2-6-1 with the loss, were scheduled to play host to Depaul at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 5.