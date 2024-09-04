Field hockey team aims to win county title

After suffering two straight one-goal losses in the Passaic County Tournament final, the West Milford High School field hockey team will seek its first county title in seven years this season.

The Highlanders, 16-3-2 last fall, bowed to Pompton Lakes by a 2-1 score in the PCT final for the second straight season. West Milford last won the county crown in 2017.

The team’s record is a combined 34-6-2 in the past two years under head coach Krista Provost.

“I am very confident going into the fall season, especially after losing in the Passaic County finals for second year in a row,’’ she said. “It truly motivates the team and has helped push us this off-season.

“The team worked together every Sunday for two hours, starting in January, and the program ended at the end of June. So they’ve been training weekly together for six months with former players who played in college. They recently finished their preseason camp and are very motivated to keep getting better.’’

The Highlanders are scheduled to open their season at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at home against Kittatinny. They will play host to Immaculate Heart at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Top returning scorers include senior captain Lily Kreutzer (12 goals, seven assists) and junior Addyson Seidner (25 goals, 10 assists).

Other returning players are senior captains Laurel Space (defense) and Vivian Sirnik (defense) and juniors Samantha Ryba (defense), Ava Brock (defense) and Sarah Comune (midfielder).

Promising newcomers include senior Brodie Loveland (forward); junior Ava Scrimenti (midfielder); sophomores Emmeline Kreutzer (goalie) and Julia Plewa (forward); and freshmen Gianna White (midfield) and Addison Tyburczy (forward).

“My three captains, Laurel Space, Vivian Sirnik and Lily Kreutzer, have been on varsity since their sophomore year and lead the team both on and off the field,’’ Provost said. “It is unique since each captain plays a different position on the field, so it’s a great representation of the team.

“Laurel and Vivian are returning top athletes in the county and earned both First Team All-County and First Team All-Conference last season. Lily is our second returning top scorer and also was recognized in our league and county.

“Brodie Loveland and Julia Reilly, seniors, have earned their teammates respect and help get the team hyped and keep things positive.’’

Last year, the team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 2 tournament before being defeated by eventual sectional runner-up Rumson Fair-Haven.

They topped Lakeland, 3-1, in the first round.

“Defensively we are set with all of my back players returning from last season,’’ Provost said. “While we are looking for a new goalie, our backs and low midfielder have a lot of talent and I feel solid on our defensive end.

“Similarly, I have two returning forwards with a combined 37 goals and 17 assists between the two girls. And we have a senior coming up from JV who had 20 goals last season.’’

The coach pointed out an important date in the schedule.

“Play for the Cure for Breast Cancer Awareness is scheduled for October 17 on the turf field,’’ she said. “We are currently fundraising to donate to a local organization who provides gift cards for women going through treatments (nails, spa, movies, restaurants, etc.).’’